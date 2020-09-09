Cream (CRM) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a market cap of $36,517.35 and $16.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00739832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,191.63 or 1.00620992 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.01725284 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

