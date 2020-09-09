CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

NYSE CFB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 271,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 177.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $160,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 563.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.