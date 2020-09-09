Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches Market Cap of $11.42 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001822 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $11.42 million and $12,736.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05021787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

