CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,629.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $569,191.82 and $1,629.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00114975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00227703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.01674738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00167758 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.