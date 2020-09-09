Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $17.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $21.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $56,469,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.06. 1,363,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,279. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

