Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $17.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $21.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $56,469,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CMI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.06. 1,363,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,279. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.