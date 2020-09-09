CVCoin (CVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,274.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $916,726.39 and approximately $238,274.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.01674132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00167047 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.