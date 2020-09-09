CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. 7,796,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,440. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

