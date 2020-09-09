Daniel P. Burkland Sells 4,528 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $524,840.48.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.84. 703,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.76 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.