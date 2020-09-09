Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $48,664.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.40 or 0.05002577 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00035197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

