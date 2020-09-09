DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Hits $213,036.09

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 15% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.68. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $213,036.09 and $4,413.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00467273 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,077.70 or 1.00547900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000753 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.