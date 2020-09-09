DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $508,613.32 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $508,613.32 and $302.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.60 or 0.05004724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00035245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052395 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

