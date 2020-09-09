Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Hits $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Degenerator Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

