Dero Reaches Market Cap of $6.61 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $6.61 million and $620,187.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00006581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,998,268 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

