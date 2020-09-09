Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $601.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $601.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 569.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001733 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,522,969 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

