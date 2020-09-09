Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price Down 10%

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price fell 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $31.99. 3,865,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,439,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after buying an additional 859,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 712,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 674,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

