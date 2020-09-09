Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Trading Up 1.2%

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). Approximately 235,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,534% from the average daily volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Michelle McGrade acquired 24,467 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,062.94 ($26,215.78).

About Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

