Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (OTCMKTS:DSITF) were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 30,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 52,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSITF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

