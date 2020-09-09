Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of DLB traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 397,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,194. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $2,547,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 28,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,997,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

