DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2072 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DRDGOLD has decreased its dividend payment by 67.5% over the last three years.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of DRD traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $960.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.