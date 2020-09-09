DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $156,455.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.05010981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052204 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,327,959,485 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars.

