DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $214,957.94 and approximately $3,908.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022856 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011232 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

