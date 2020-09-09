Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $110,991.55 and $879,592.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.05156698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.