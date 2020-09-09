Elysian Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $105,655.15 and $1.05 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.66 or 0.05021935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052402 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.