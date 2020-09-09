Energycoin (ENRG) Trading Up 86.4% Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 86.4% higher against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $134,761.34 and approximately $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009377 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

