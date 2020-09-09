Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.28

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

ENI has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:E traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 361,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. ENI has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

