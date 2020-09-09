eosDAC Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $26,375.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars.

