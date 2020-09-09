Ethereum Gold Reaches Market Cap of $336,140.99 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $336,140.99 and approximately $5,301.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00116217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00233007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01682996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00168432 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

