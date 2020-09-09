EveryCoin Hits Market Cap of $11.60 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $1.25 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00121343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00234306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01675069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00170760 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

