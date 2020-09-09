Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Down 10.9%

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price traded down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.11. 8,854,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 2,104,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVFM. BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $283.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,750 shares of company stock worth $71,338 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

