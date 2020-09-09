Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €22.41 ($26.36) and last traded at €22.28 ($26.21). 456,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.56 ($25.36).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.96.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.