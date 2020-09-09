Fantom (FTM) Price Down 39.9% This Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $59.32 million and $9.65 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.01680643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00167188 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,115,329,093 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.