Feellike (FLL) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Feellike has a total market cap of $14,993.61 and $318.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.01680643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00167188 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,819 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

