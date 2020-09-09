FirstBlood (1ST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $229.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $229.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

