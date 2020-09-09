FirstBlood (1ST) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $323.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.05156698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052476 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

