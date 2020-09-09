Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,808 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 2.1% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Floor & Decor worth $35,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

FND stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 915,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,138,092 shares of company stock valued at $410,094,068. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

