Flushing Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of FFIC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIC. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

