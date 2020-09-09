Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.60 and last traded at $80.94. 647,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 345,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities lowered shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

