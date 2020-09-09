Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.60 and last traded at $80.94. 647,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 345,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities lowered shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.
The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08.
In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.
