FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.52 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market cap of $341.76 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

