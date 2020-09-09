FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.47 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $352.86 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00036374 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.86 or 0.05153234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003146 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

