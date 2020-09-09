Function X Trading 27.1% Lower This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and $578,254.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,806,082 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

