G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel James S. Hanson Purchases 1,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 485,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,734. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $570.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). As a group, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

