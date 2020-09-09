Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 2,884 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 13.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $94,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $8.60 on Tuesday, hitting $221.61. 1,295,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day moving average of $193.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

