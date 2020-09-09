Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,154 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,947. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

