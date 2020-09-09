Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 22.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s share price dropped 22.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 5,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

