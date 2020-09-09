GenesisX (XGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $18,523.74 and approximately $15.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,736,265 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

