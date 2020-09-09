Gifto Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bibox and Allbit. Gifto has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00116839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00231937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01683900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00168069 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, CoinTiger, Upbit, Coinnest, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, BiteBTC, Kryptono, Binance, Bithumb, Bibox, Allbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.