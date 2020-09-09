Gillson Capital LP Sells 261,386 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,386 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

