Gillson Capital LP Trims Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809,145 shares during the period. First Horizon National comprises 1.8% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of First Horizon National worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 48,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 60,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 5,760,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

