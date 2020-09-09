GINcoin (GIN) Achieves Market Cap of $11,459.25

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $11,459.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,282.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.03 or 0.03452702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.02199292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00469344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00831047 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00589206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00049554 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013006 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

