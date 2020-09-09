GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,146 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,357 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 1.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 3,272,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

